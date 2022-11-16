FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’ boasts nice NBA Wednesday boost

Boston.com readers can cash in on a huge boost for NBA Wednesday with FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000.

All you need to do to claim FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 is click on the button above and keep reading for a best bet idea. We’ve got you covered.

NBA Wednesday preview

Use FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for Knicks-Nuggets

This matchup between the Knicks and Nuggets provides big-time value for betting.

When both sides are fully healthy, the Nuggets are a better team than the Knicks. They have more top-end talent with the reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic. It’s that simple.

But tonight, the Nuggets will be without Jokic as he’s sidelined due to health and safety protocols. That means the Knicks have a good chance to steal this one in Denver.

The Knicks are coming off a tight win over the Jazz last night. Betting on a team on the second night of a back-to-back in altitude feels like a bad idea, but I like the Knicks to continue building off the momentum they started last night.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Knicks as 3.5-point underdogs on the spread and +140 on the moneyline. I’ll be riding with the Knicks moneyline.

This is a classic game for Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson to control and dominate all night long. He’s built for this type of game, and the Knicks should be able to come away with a win. At +140 odds, that’s a nice payout opportunity.