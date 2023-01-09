FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’ creates boost for CFP championship

Boston.com readers can take advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook’s “No Sweat First Bet” up to $1,000. If you’re located in Ohio, you can use FanDuel’s Ohio sports betting launch offer where you get $200 in bonus bets if you bet $5.

We’re approaching the biggest college sports betting game of the year. If you want to get your bankroll going, sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook for a sweet boost before the CFP championship.

CFP championship preview

Use FanDuel boost for a long-shot bet

One of the coolest parts about FanDuel’s “No Sweat First Bet” up to $1,000 boost is that if your bet loses, you’ll get your funds back for future bets. That means it might be worth it to make a riskier play with a high payout.

The best risky play for the CFP championship? The TCU moneyline. FanDuel Sportsbook has the TCU moneyline at +360.

Does TCU deserve to be underdogs? Absolutely. Do it deserve to be that heavy of underdogs? Absolutely not.

Georgia is a great team, and is rightfully thought of as the best team in college football. But the Bulldogs are not unbeatable by any means. They showed that in the semifinals against Ohio State, which nearly earned a victory. And it’s easy to say that TCU is better than Ohio State.

It’s hard to be confident in TCU’s ability to steal a win in the CFP championship against Georgia, but at +360 odds, it’s worth a shot.