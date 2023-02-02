FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’ delivers huge college basketball boost

Boston.com readers can take advantage of the FanDuel Sportsbook “No Sweat First Bet” up to $3,000 for a college basketball betting boost.

College basketball Thursday preview

Use FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for a Pac-12 parlay

This Thursday features some stellar Pac-12 basketball action. There are two games with betting value.

First up, UCLA hosts Washington in Los Angeles, and this is a game that is begging to be put in a moneyline parlay. UCLA is 17-4 and is a legitimate threat to make a run at a national championship.

The Bruins are a deep team with upper echelon talent, led by Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. They’ve also lost two games in a row and are desperate to get back on track.

Hosting a mediocre Washington team is a great way to do that.

Next up is a game featuring Arizona, the No. 5 team in the nation, and Oregon, a deeply average squad. Arizona is 19-3 and is starting to hit its stride.

With an incredible starting five, the squad is as good as any in the nation.

Parlaying the UCLA moneyline with the Arizona moneyline is a great way to increase your payout on a couple of Pac-12 favorites.

If you feel like branching out of the Pac-12, you could also look to add Houston’s moneyline. They’re 6-0 on the road and are headed to Wichita State to take on the Shockers.