FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’: find this lucrative boost for NFL Week 11

Boston.com readers can take advantage of a nice boost for NFL Week 11 with FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000. All you need to do is click the button below and keep reading for a best bet idea.

If you’re looking for a way to use your FanDuel ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000, look no further than the Sunday slate for NFL Week 11. There are tons of good games for betting. Here’s a look at a best bet idea.

NFL Week 11 preview

Use ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for a two-team moneyline parlay

Moneyline parlays are a fun way to put a few teams into your betting slip, and all they need to do is win the game. For this Sunday slate, there are three teams I’m looking at putting into a moneyline parlay.

The Chicago Bears have turned into one of the more fun teams to watch in the NFL since they’ve started to unlock Justin Fields, and the Falcons defense has been Swiss cheese thus far. The Bears are underdogs on the road, but I think they’ll come away with the win.

Since we’re taking a chance with the underdog Bears, let’s add two heavy favorites. We’ll start with the Eagles.

Philly lost its first game of the season on Monday night to the Commanders. I don’t see them losing two in a row, especially since they’re playing the lowly Colts.

Finally, let’s add the Ravens. They’re playing the Carolina Panthers, and that’s just simply a game between one good team and one bad team.

If you parlay the Bears, Eagles and Ravens on Sunday, FanDuel gives you +269 odds. That’s well-worth the risk.