FanDuel promo code: ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for CFP semifinal boost

Boston.com readers can cash in on a boost with FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000. Get your boost today!

The college football season is about to hit its peak. The College Football Playoff is upon us, and it’s time for the semifinals. Use FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 for a big-time betting boost.

Use ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for Georgia-Ohio State

The second College Football Playoff game of the day features the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia has been college football’s most consistent and most dominant team this season. They’re undefeated and have won 12 of their 13 games by double digits.

The only game they won by single digits came on Oct. 1 — nearly three months ago.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Georgia as 6.5-point favorites, and I don’t think that’s enough. You could make an argument that Ohio State will be their toughest opponent yet, but Georgia has managed to power their way through every good team they’ve played thus far.

Plus, this game is being played in Atlanta. It might as well be a home game for the Bulldogs.

Consider using your ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 to back Georgia.