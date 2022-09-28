FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet for MLB Wednesday

Boston.com readers can use FanDuel Sportsbook’s No Sweat First Bet for an amazing new customer offer of up to $1,000.

MLB Wednesday preview

Cardinals-Brewers

The St. Louis Cardinals clinched first place in the NL Central Division Tuesday night after they beat the Brewers 6-2 in Milwaukee. They received solid contributions around the board, but most importantly, Paul Goldschmidt broke out of his recent slump, going 2-4 with two RBIs.

Wednesday night, these teams have two studs on the pitching mound. Jose Quintana for the Cards and Brandon Woodruff for the Brewers.

It’s a game the Brewers need to win as they sit 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot in the NL, but the Cardinals are simply the better team. They have two NL MVP frontrunners in Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and they have depth behind their two stars.

There’s a chance the Cardinals will have a little bit of a success hangover after celebrating the division-clinching win last night, but I think it’ll have the opposite effect. I think the Cardinals are going to do everything they can to head into the postseason on a hot streak. Beating up on their division rivals again is a good way to do that.

The Cardinals moneyline is at +136.

