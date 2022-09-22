FanDuel Promo Code: No Sweat First Bet for TNF boost

Boston.com readers can grab an awesome No Sweat First Bet bonus of up to $1,000 with FanDuel Sportsbook for Thursday Night Football. All you have to do is click the button below.

Thursday Night Football preview

Use No Sweat First Bet for Browns-Steelers total points

We’re still in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season. It’s the fun time of the year where we’re trying to figure out what we know and what we’re still learning.

We know the Buffalo Bills are good. We know the Kansas City Chiefs are good. These things are obvious. But what about the Browns and Steelers? Is Jacoby Brissett a good enough quarterback to help this talented Browns team get some wins? Is Mitchell Trubisky the quarterback of the future for the Steelers or is it Kenny Pickett? Maybe it’s neither?

Both the Browns and the Steelers are in a place of flux. That makes betting on either of them to win the game or cover the spread particularly risky. That’s why my favorite bet for this game is on the total points.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the total points set at 38.5. That’s an extremely low number. I love these teams to combine for more than 38.5 total points.

It’s understandable why this number is set so low. The Steelers offense has been abhorrent thus far, scoring 23 points in Week 1 and 14 points in Week 2. The Browns, respectively, have scored 26 and 30 points. If both of them hit their early season averages, they’ll combine for more than 46 points.

When the number is set this low, all it takes is a few fluky plays for the over to hit. If you’re looking for a fun first bet for your FanDuel Sportsbook No Sweat First Bet bonus, I highly recommend taking a long look at the total points.