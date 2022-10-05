FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’ gets you massive MLB boost

Boston.com readers can claim an awesome No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 with FanDuel Sportsbook. This promo code is a can’t-miss for the final day of the 2022 MLB regular season.

MLB Wednesday preview

Use FanDuel No Sweat First Bet for Red Sox-Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have clinched a playoff berth. The Boston Red Sox have been eliminated. That’s exactly why I see value in the Red Sox today.

For starters, this game is in Boston at Fenway Park. Even though the Red Sox have been a disappointing team this season, I’m expecting them to play hard for their fans one last time this season. They’ll want to send their home fans out on a good note.

What’s better than beating a division rival right as they’re trying to get ready for a postseason run? The Sox can play spoilers by sending the Rays into the postseason on a bad note.

The pitching matchup also favors the Red Sox. The Rays have Josh Fleming (6.23 ERA) on the mound today, while the Sox have Nick Pivetta (4.56 ERA). Not only do the Sox have a better starting pitcher going, but the Rays won’t want to tax their bullpen too much ahead of the first playoff series. They’ll be walking a tight rope just to get through this game.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Red Sox run line (-1.5) at +150 odds. That’s great value for a team looking to end their abysmal season on a high note.