FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet: Giant MNF boost

Use FanDuel No Sweat First for Deebo Samuel rushing prop

If you’re looking for a way to use your FanDuel Sportsbook No Sweat First Bet of up to $1,000, look no further than the 49ers dual-threat offensive weapon.

Deebo Samuel is the most dynamic offensive weapon the 49ers have. Even before Trey Lance got hurt, Deebo was the guy. But now with Jimmy Garoppolo taking snaps at QB, the 49ers will need to rely on Deebo even more than before, especially if they want to keep pace with the Rams tonight on Monday Night Football.

FanDuel has Deebo Samuel’s total rushing yards set at 29.5 with -110 odds on both the over and the under. I love Deebo to get at least 30 rushing yards Monday night.

Samuel tallied more than 50 rushing yards in both Week 1 and Week 2, but had a rough game in Week 3 which explains why the total number is so low. With the 49ers having more time to game plan for this week, I think they’ll get Deebo back on track in a major way. He can get a few chunk plays and total more than 30 rushing yards, or even just rip off one long run. The value here is on the over.