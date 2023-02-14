FanDuel promo code: ‘No Sweat First Bet’ gives cool college basketball boost

Boston.com readers can take advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook’s “No Sweat First Bet” up to $1,000 ahead of Tuesday’s college basketball slate.

Here’s a look at a best bet idea for tonight’s college basketball games.

College basketball preview

Use FanDuel’s “No Sweat First Bet” for a two-team moneyline parlay

There are two games tonight that draw betting interest. The first game is a Big East showdown between two powerhouses in the conference. The Creighton Bluejays are heading to Rhode Island to take on the Providence Friars. Both of these teams have big-time tournament hopes come March, but first, they have to get through conference play.

Creighton is playing their best basketball of the season. After losing six straight games earlier in the season, they’ve won 11 of their last 13 games, including eight straight. Point guard Ryan Nembhard is controlling the game while do-it-all wing Baylor Scheierman is making life miserable on opposing defenses.

Providence is a really good team, but this is Creighton’s chance to prove that they’re for real.

The second game we’ll look at is a Big 12 battle between Kansas and Oklahoma State. The Big 12 is without a doubt the toughest conference in college hoops. From top to bottom, the conference is full of talent — but no team has what Kansas has.

Led by Player of the Year candidate Jalen Wilson, point guard Dajuan Harris Jr., freshman standout Gradey Dick, and up-and-coming big man K.J. Adams, this Kansas team is as good as any team in the nation. Oklahoma State is a tough place to play, but I like that. It means the moneyline is more reasonable than it would be if Kansas was home or if the game was being played on a neutral court.

If you parlay the Creighton moneyline with the Kansas moneyline on FanDuel Sportsbook, they give you +245 odds. That’s incredible value when all you need is two great teams to win. This is my favorite bet of the night.