FanDuel promo code: ‘No Sweat First Bet’ gives major MNF boost

Boston.com readers can claim FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000. This is an amazing boost for a fun Monday Night Football matchup.

Sports betting is incredibly fun, and Monday Night Football is one of the best sporting events for betting. With FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000, it’s even better.

Use ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for betting on the winning margin

The Baltimore Ravens are a good team. Heck, they might even be a great team. But they have a knack for their games finishing with a relatively close final score. They don’t blow teams out, and they don’t get blown out.

The Ravens have much more to play for than the Saints do right now. The Saints have a chance at cracking the playoffs, but the Ravens have Super Bowl aspirations. In a prime-time spot, I don’t see them losing this game.

One fun betting option FanDuel Sportsbook offers is exact winning margins. For example, you can bet on the Ravens to win by 1-13 points at +155 odds.

I love that bet. Here are the winning margins for the Ravens’ past four wins: five points, three points, two points and 11 points.

There’s a good chance this game stays within 13 points, and I don’t see the Ravens walking out with a loss.