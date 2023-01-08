FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’ gives new customers a sleek Sunday Night Football boost

Boston.com readers can use FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 for some sweet Sunday Night Football betting.

FanDuel Sportsbook has some of the best Sunday Night Football bets you can find, no matter your betting experience. Use their ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 for a Sunday Night Football boost.

Use ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for some fun prop bets

One of my favorite parts of betting with FanDuel Sportsbook is their endless supply of fun props. For this game, let’s look at a couple bets within my favorite prop category: anytime TD scorer.

This game is perfect for this prop category, because there should be a ton of scoring opportunities. The first player I love is Jamaal Williams.

The Lions’ goal line running back has had a sensational season, totaling 15 rushing touchdowns. In Weeks 10-13, he recorded six of those touchdowns.

Then, he went a little cold and had three straight weeks without getting into the end zone. Last week against Chicago, though, he got back on track, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown.

FanDuel Sportsbook has him at +110 to score a TD in this game. I love that value.

If you want to go a little wilder, you could pair it with Jared Goff to score a touchdown. Really, the only way this could happen is on a goal line sneak.

Normally, Williams would get the ball in these scenarios, but just in case Goff sneaks it in himself, you could throw a sprinkle on him at +1300 odds to score a TD.