FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’ gives nice boost for an NBA on ESPN wager

NBA on ESPN preview

Use FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet for Cavaliers-Pelicans

The second ESPN game of the night features two super interesting teams: the New Orleans Pelicans and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pelicans have had a fascinating season, oscillating between Western Conference contender and play-in possibility. Most of their volatility is due to injury concerns — not their talent level.

With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram dealing with injuries throughout the season, the Pels haven’t been able to establish any sort of consistency.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are starting to round into form. With one of the most electric backcourts in the league (Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland) and a dominant front court (Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley), they’re a consistent matchup nightmare that can beat you in a variety of ways.

They’re not often mentioned in the same tier as the Celtics when it comes to Eastern Conference contenders, but they should be. They’re that good.

If everyone was healthy and all things were equal, I might pick the Pelicans. But with them searching for an identity and the Cavaliers playing elite basketball, Cleveland is the easy pick here.

Consider betting them to cover the spread in this late-night ESPN showdown.