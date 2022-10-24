FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’ gives strong MNF boost

Boston.com readers can snag an amazing boost with FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet up’ to $1,000. It’s hard to beat that.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the best and most reliable sportsbook on the market. Their ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 boost is an incredible offer for new customers. Make sure to take advantage of this betting boost ahead of Monday Night Football.

Use FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ to back the Patriots

The Chicago Bears are an utter disaster. They’re 2-4, but even their two wins were fluky. Their defense is questionable, and their offense can’t put points on the board. They’re also 0-3 on the road.

This game will take place in Foxborough at Gillette Stadium. This will likely be one of the Bears’ toughest matchups of the season.

Whether the Patriots’ QB is Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones doesn’t matter too much to me. The Pats’ primary offensive weapon is their running game, particularly breakout back Rhamondre Stevenson. He’ll be a nightmare all night long for the Chicago defense.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Patriots as 7.5-point favorites on the spread, but they also allow you to bet on alternate spreads. There’s some fun value there.

Two weeks ago, the Patriots beat the Lions 29-0. Last week, they beat the Browns 38-15. This is a team that is positively rolling. Why can’t they keep that going against the Bears?

On FanDuel, if you want to move the spread to -19.5 for the Patriots, you can bet that at +320 odds. That’s sweet value for a team that’s won by 23 or more for two consecutive weeks.