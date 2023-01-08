FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’ gives sweet boost for NFL Week 18

Boston.com readers can earn a sweet boost with FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000.

FanDuel Sportsbook offers an incredible boost with their ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 that new bettors can use for the final week of the NFL regular season.

NFL Week 18 preview

Use ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for Buccaneers-Falcolns

The Buccaneers are 8-8 and have locked up the NFC South division, meaning they’ll be the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. For their Week 18 matchup, they’ll head to Atlanta where they’ll take on a Falcons team that has already been eliminated.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles announced that Tom Brady will start the game on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean he’ll finish it. I’d be shocked if Brady plays beyond the first quarter.

The same goes for the majority of their starters. The Bucs can’t move up or down in the standings, so there’s no reason to risk injury.

The Falcons, on the other hand, can close out the season with a little bit of pride. It’s expected that they’ll play hard so that rookie QB Desmond Ridder can have another meaningful start before the offseason, and it’s always fun to give your fans one last win before the end of the season.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Falcons as 4.5-point favorites, and I think they’ll cover. The Bucs aren’t a great team even with their first unit on the field, so when the reserves come in, the Falcons might run away with this one.