FanDuel promo code: ‘No Sweat First Bet’ gives sweet Thursday Night Football boost

Cash in on this great offer as the Eagles meet the Texans

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can snag an amazing boost with FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000. This is a can’t-miss opportunity ahead of Thursday Night Football.

There’s no better way to get your bankroll going than by betting on Thursday Night Football, and FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 is the best way to do that.

Thursday Night Football preview

Use ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for betting on the first TD scorer

One of the most exciting ways to bet on a football game is betting on the first touchdown scorer. The bet usually finalizes in the first quarter, meaning you have plenty of time to live bet the rest of the game.

In this Thursday Night Football matchup between the Eagles and the Texans, it would be shocking if Houston got into the end zone before Philly. That means all you have to do is take a look at Philly’s offensive weapons and decide who you think will get the first score.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Jalen Hurts as the favorite here at +550 odds (does not include passing TD thrown by Hurts). Look no further than that. He’s your guy.

The Texans’ run defense is incredibly fragile, so the Eagles should be able to march down the field with relative ease, and in the red zone, I don’t think they’ll be able to contain Hurts. Getting him at +550 odds is too good of a deal to pass up.

