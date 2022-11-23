FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’: Go get this wonderful World Cup boost

Boston.com readers can use FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 for a nice boost on today’s betting. Take a deeper look here.

Soccer preview

Use ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for Belgium-Canada

Belgium has one of the best teams in the tournament. They’re experienced, talented, and smart.

Plus, as their core group gets older and older, this may be their last chance at winning the biggest tournament in world soccer. That means they’ll be coming out desperate in their first game today against Canada.

Canada isn’t a bad team. They have some talent and they play hard. They’ll be a tough opponent, but there’s just no way Belgium should lose or draw in this game.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Belgium as -195 to win the game, and I think that’s the best bet of the afternoon. With -195 odds, you’re forced to lay a lot of juice, but the juice is worth the squeeze here.

There have been a lot of weird upsets so far in the World Cup, but I don’t see this as one of them. Consider backing Belgium with your ‘No Sweat First Bet’ on FanDuel.