FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’: grab this bonus for NBA action

NBA Wednesday night preview

Use FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet for Heat-Blazers

The 1-3 Miami Heat leave South Beach for the first time this season for a road game on the other side of the country when they play the Trail Blazers tonight in Portland.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Miami as a 2.5-point favorite in Portland. This Heat team probably isn’t as bad as its 1-3 record, but that doesn’t mean they should be favored against a 4-0 Blazers squad. Take Portland to cover the spread tonight on its home court.

Blazers superstar Damian Lillard is a walking bucket. He’s averaging 33.2 points per game and already has two 40-burgers to his name this season. Lillard is getting some help too, particularly from young wings Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant.

Unlike Portland, the Heat have struggled offensively and average the third-fewest points per game as a team. Miami isn’t some horrible team, but they should not be road favorites against a the energized and undefeated Blazers.