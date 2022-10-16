FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’: grab this bonus for NFL Week 6

Boston.com readers can claim a great bonus for NFL Week 6 with FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000. Click the button below for more information on the bonus from FanDuel and scroll down for a best bet idea.

NFL Week 6 preview

Use FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet for Cardinals-Seahawks

Entering the season, most NFL observers thought the Seahawks would struggle on offense after the departure of Russell Wilson, but that has not been the case.

Seattle has tapped into something offensively and is averaging just over 34 points in its past three games. Geno Smith has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far, already throwing for 1,305 yards and nine touchdowns.

One would think that would lead the Seahawks to a winning record, but their dreadful defense has limited them to a 2-3 start.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the over/under of the Arizona-Seattle game set at 50.5 points, which seems low considering how strong the Seahawks’ offense has been and how weak their defense has been. Expect Seattle to be involved in another shootout and snag the over here.

Additionally, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals should be pretty effective against the Seahawks and that will add to the total points.