FanDuel promo ‘No Sweat First Bet’ grants excellent Super Bowl boost

Super Bowl LVII preview

The Philadelphia Eagles have used the last two NFL drafts to upgrade their receiving corps. They selected DeVonta Smith in the 2021 draft, and traded a 2022 first-round pick for A.J. Brown.

Both players have been crucial to Philadelphia’s Super Bowl run. They’ll be competing for the same prize, but FanDuel pits them against each other with a wide receiver prop.

Which player will have more receiving yards? Brown is -7.5 for -110 odds, while Smith is +7.5 at -110 odds. Brown is the favorite, but it’s hard to pass on Smith.

Brown had a spectacular season, but no one should discount Smith. He had the third-most receiving yards from Week 13-18.

In the playoffs, Smith has 97 yards, while Brown has 50. Brown should have his first playoff game over 30 yards, but Smith could easily go for 60 or 70 receiving yards.

FanDuel giving Smith 7.5 yards makes this option too good to pass up.