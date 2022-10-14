FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’: great bonus for Bama-Tennessee

Boston.com readers can take advantage of a sweet $1,000 No Sweat First Bet with FanDuel Sportsbook before the Alabama-Tennessee game. Scroll down for a betting tip and click on the button below for more information on the bonus from FanDuel.

One of the South’s best rivalries kicks off again Saturday, and this version of Alabama-Tennessee could be one to remember.

Expect a ton of offense when No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama. FanDuel Sportsbook has this game’s over/under set at 65.5 points, which is definitely a lot, but these teams are easily capable of scoring 30-plus points.

Alabama comes into this game unbeaten but hasn’t been quite its dominant self. The normally great Crimson Tide defense has been uneven so far, allowing Texas, Arkansas and Texas A&M to move the ball during games and that could be a huge problem for them against Tennessee’s high-powered offense.

Star quarterback Bryce Young missed Alabama’s last game with shoulder soreness so there’s no guarantee he’ll play in Knoxville. However, Nick Saban said Monday that he’s hopeful Young will be able to suit up for this game. Alabama will probably need Young at his best to withstand the Vols’ offense.

Speaking of Tennessee, this is a great opportunity for Vols’ QB Hendon Hooker to add to his Heisman campaign. Hooker has been electric for 5-0 Tennessee with 13 total touchdowns and has led the offense to score 46.8 points per game.

Both teams have excellent quarterbacks and relatively average defenses, so take the over and hope for a barnburner in Rocky Top.