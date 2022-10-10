FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’: great MNF opportunity

Boston.com readers can claim an amazing Monday Night Football boost with FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000. This is an offer you don’t want to miss.

Keep reading for a best bet idea ahead of some incredible Monday Night Football action.

Use FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet for an alternate spread bet

This Monday Night Football game is a huge opportunity for the Raiders. They got off to an incredibly poor start this season, losing three winnable games in a row, but then bounced back in Week 4 with a big win over the Broncos to pull their record up to 1-3.

If the Raiders want to keep pace in a tough division and make a push for the playoffs, they’ll need to rack up as many wins against divisional opponents as possible. There’s no better way to do that than coming up with a win against the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs in prime time.

I don’t think this is a game the Raiders will win, but they should be able to keep it relatively close. The Chiefs are coming off a nice win against Tom Brady and Co. and could be in a position where they take their foot off the gas pedal a little bit. The Raiders don’t have that luxury.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raiders as 7.5-point underdogs, but one cool thing you can do on FanDuel is bet on alternate spreads. If you want to get a couple extra points for the Raiders, you can push them to +9.5 at -138 odds. That’s incredible value. All you need the Raiders to do is keep the game within reach and they’ll cover the alternate spread.