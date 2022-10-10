Provided by Vegas Insider logo

FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’: great MNF opportunity

Grab this amazing FanDuel offer for Monday Night Football

FanDuel promo code
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can claim an amazing Monday Night Football boost with FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000. This is an offer you don’t want to miss.

Keep reading for a best bet idea ahead of some incredible Monday Night Football action.

Monday Night Football preview

Use FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet for an alternate spread bet

This Monday Night Football game is a huge opportunity for the Raiders. They got off to an incredibly poor start this season, losing three winnable games in a row, but then bounced back in Week 4 with a big win over the Broncos to pull their record up to 1-3.

If the Raiders want to keep pace in a tough division and make a push for the playoffs, they’ll need to rack up as many wins against divisional opponents as possible. There’s no better way to do that than coming up with a win against the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs in prime time.

I don’t think this is a game the Raiders will win, but they should be able to keep it relatively close. The Chiefs are coming off a nice win against Tom Brady and Co. and could be in a position where they take their foot off the gas pedal a little bit. The Raiders don’t have that luxury.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raiders as 7.5-point underdogs, but one cool thing you can do on FanDuel is bet on alternate spreads. If you want to get a couple extra points for the Raiders, you can push them to +9.5 at -138 odds. That’s incredible value. All you need the Raiders to do is keep the game within reach and they’ll cover the alternate spread.

Provided by

Vegas Insider

This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post.