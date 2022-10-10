Provided by
FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’: great MNF opportunity
Grab this amazing FanDuel offer for Monday Night Football
Boston.com readers can claim an amazing Monday Night Football boost with FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000. This is an offer you don’t want to miss.
Keep reading for a best bet idea ahead of some incredible Monday Night Football action.
Monday Night Football preview
Use FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet for an alternate spread bet
This Monday Night Football game is a huge opportunity for the Raiders. They got off to an incredibly poor start this season, losing three winnable games in a row, but then bounced back in Week 4 with a big win over the Broncos to pull their record up to 1-3.
If the Raiders want to keep pace in a tough division and make a push for the playoffs, they’ll need to rack up as many wins against divisional opponents as possible. There’s no better way to do that than coming up with a win against the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs in prime time.
I don’t think this is a game the Raiders will win, but they should be able to keep it relatively close. The Chiefs are coming off a nice win against Tom Brady and Co. and could be in a position where they take their foot off the gas pedal a little bit. The Raiders don’t have that luxury.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raiders as 7.5-point underdogs, but one cool thing you can do on FanDuel is bet on alternate spreads. If you want to get a couple extra points for the Raiders, you can push them to +9.5 at -138 odds. That’s incredible value. All you need the Raiders to do is keep the game within reach and they’ll cover the alternate spread.