FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’ has great World Series bonus

The World Series is finally here and Boston.com readers can get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet up’ to $1,000.

Click the button above for more insight on the offer. Simply put, new FanDuel Sportsbook users can bet up to $1,000 without worrying about losing the money if they use the ‘No Sweat First Bet up’ offer. That’s a home run of a deal.

World Series preview

Use FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ to take the over for Game 1

The final series of the MLB season begins tonight in Houston and Game 1 has the potential for excitement with so many great players on both sides.

I expect the opening game of the World Series to have some offense. FanDuel Sportsbook has the over/under set at 6.5 runs and I think the over is the play here.

Justin Verlander is expected to be Houston’s starting pitcher for Game 1, but he hasn’t been as dominant as usual this postseason with a 6.30 ERA. That could wind up being a huge opportunity for the Phillies’ loaded lineup.

And while Philly may boast Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Kyle Schwarber (to name a few), the Astros have plenty of bats as well. Yordan Alvarez has been a human inferno during these playoffs, Alex Bregman is as good as ever, Jeremy Pena has come out of nowhere to power Houston’s offense and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The Astros lineup will eat tonight, whether it’s Zack Wheeler or Aaron Nola starting for the Phillies. Philadelphia has shown it can light up the scoreboard, too, so it’s reasonable to expect seven or more total runs in Game 1.