FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’: incredible MNF bonus

Boston.com readers can use an awesome $1,000 No Sweat First Bet with FanDuel Sportsbook before the Chiefs-Raiders matchup on Monday Night Football. Click on the button below for more information on the offer and scroll down for a best bet tip.

FanDuel promo code No Sweat First Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook lets you enter the sports betting space with a great new-customer bonus. By using the No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000, you can wager on the game without worrying about losing your money because you just get it back as free bets.

Monday Night Football preview

Use FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet for Chiefs-Raiders

The Chiefs and Raiders always seem to light up the scoreboard in their recent matchups with Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr. Expect Kansas City to hold up its end of the bargain again at Arrowhead.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chiefs’ total touchdowns set at 3.5 and valued at -110. I would smash the over on that bet and not even think twice.

Scoring four touchdowns in a game is a tough ask for most NFL teams, but they don’t have Mahomes and Andy Reid running their offense. Kansas City has already put up four TDs twice this season, both times on the road, so it should be able to roll at home against the Raiders’ so-so defense.

This game also has shootout potential because Las Vegas could easily have success against Kansas City’s mid-tier defense, so the Chiefs might have to keep attacking all game to fend off or potentially keep pace with the Raiders.