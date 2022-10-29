FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’: jump on this bonus for college football

Boston.com readers can take advantage of a sweet bonus with FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000. Keep reading for a betting suggestion and click the button below to learn more about the offer from FanDuel Sportsbook.

If you’re new to sports betting, this is the deal for you. New users who sign up for FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet can wager up to $1,000 and don’t have to fret about losing money because losing wagers get returned to your account as free bets.

Use FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet for USC-Arizona

Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley and the No. 10 USC Trojans head east for a duel in the desert against the Arizona Wildcats.

USC is a massive road favorite in this game, with FanDuel Sportsbook setting the spread as Trojans -15.5 points. Even though that’s a high number for a road favorite, go with USC to cover because Arizona can’t stop a nosebleed.

The Wildcats are giving up 36.3 points per game, which is third-worst in the Power 5 conferences. Arizona allowed at least 39 points in all four of its losses, and let Oregon and Washington each score 49, two offenses similar to USC.

The Trojans’ offense is probably better than any the Wildcats have faced, so USC could be in for a big day. Trojans quarterback Williams has been excellent on his new team and has already thrown for 1,971 yards, 19 touchdowns and just one interception.

USC’s offensive talent will be too much for the beleaguered Arizona defense, so take the Trojans to pull away and cover the spread.