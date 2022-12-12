Provided by Vegas Insider logo

FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’: Moneymaking Monday Night Football boost

Use this boost for Cardinals vs. Patriots matchup

FanDuel promo code
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chargers defeated the Cardinals 25-24. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can claim an awesome boost with FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 for Monday Night Football.

It doesn’t get much better than betting on Monday Night Football with FanDuel Sportsbook. It’s the last game of the NFL week, and it sets the tone for the following week.

If you’re looking for a boost, use FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000.

Monday Night Football boost

Use ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for Cards-Patriots total in desert showdown

The New England Patriots’ offense has been hit or miss this season. Sometimes they move the ball well and look like a professional ball club, while other times, they get stagnant, miss open receivers and struggle to move the chains.

The good news is, the Cardinals’ defense is shaky. The Patriots should be able to run all over them and find ways to score the ball.

The Cardinals’ offense has the potential and talent to be good, they can just struggle to put it all together at the same time. With Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, they’re capable of putting up points in a hurry — especially if they’re losing and playing an uptempo style.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the total points set at 44.5, and I like these teams to combine for more than that. This game feels like one that could easily be 27-24 or somewhere around there.

Consider using your ‘No Sweat First Bet’ to back the offenses here.

