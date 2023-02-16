FanDuel promo code: ‘No Sweat First Bet’ nets college hoops boost

Boston.com readers can sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and claim their “No Sweat First Bet” up to $1,000. Use this for college hoops betting!

College basketball Thursday preview

Purdue-Maryland

The Purdue Boilermakers have had a fascinating 2022-23 season. They’re ranked No. 3 in the nation, but they’ve been as high as No. 1. They’re arguably the best team in the country and they’re led by one of the most dominant players in the college basketball world, 7-foot-4 Zach Edey.

Edey is averaging a whopping 22.2 points per game on 62.8 percent from the field to go along with 13 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. He’s virtually unguardable around the rim and does a fantastic job of avoiding the one thing that could take him out of the game: fouling.

On the season, he’s averaging only two fouls per game. That’s impressive for a big man in the college game.

Purdue is coming off a tough road loss against a surging Northwestern team, but there’s no shame in that. Northwestern is solid, and Purdue can’t be expected to perform perfectly every night.

Still, after that loss, Purdue should come out with maximum energy in College Park, Maryland. They can’t lose two straight. They need to get back on track.

