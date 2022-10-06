Provided by Vegas Insider logo

FanDuel promo code No Sweat First Bet: Nice boost for TNF

Cash in on this awesome boost for Thursday Night Football

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can take advantage of an awesome promo code with FanDuel Sportsbook’s No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000. It doesn’t get much better than a No Sweat First Bet with one of the best sportsbooks in the world.

Thursday Night Football preview

Use FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet to back the Colts in the first half

Thursday Night Games are always weird. Teams are coming off of short weeks. They’re island games. And now, they’re broadcasted on Amazon. That’s a recipe for goofy stuff.

The Colts and Broncos are two equally inept teams, and if you don’t feel comfortable betting on either side for the full game outcome, take a look at the spread on the first half.

FanDuel has the Colts as 2-point underdogs in the first half in Denver. That’s a really tempting bet, because not only are you getting the two points with the Colts, but you’re also getting them at +105 odds on FanDuel.

Maybe the Colts won’t win the game, but the Broncos haven’t been getting off to hot starts. They’ve been losing or tied at halftime in all four of their games thus far. Why should we expect that trend to change? It’s still the same old Broncos.

