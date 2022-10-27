FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’ offers a massive Thursday Night Football boost

Boston.com readers can claim an amazing boost with FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000. This is a deal you don’t want to miss.

FanDuel has one of the biggest and best sportsbooks in the world, and with their ‘No Sweat First Bet’ boost, you can get your bankroll off to a nice start during Thursday Night Football.

Use ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for the total points in Ravens-Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a disturbingly bad offensive team. They’ve scored more than 21 points only one time. In their past two games, they’ve combined for 21 points. They scored 18 against a lifeless Pittsburgh team and three (three!) against the Panthers.

The Ravens haven’t been nearly that bad on offense, but their offense has been a little slow recently. In their past four games, they’ve scored 20, 19, 20 and 23 points. Not bad, but their explosive offense seems to have disappeared.

Given that this game is coming off a short week for both teams, I can’t imagine this is the night their offenses will get going.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the total points set at 44.5 for this game. If you’re looking for a way to use your ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000, consider betting on the under for total points. This game should be low scoring.