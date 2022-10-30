FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’ offers major opportunity for Sunday’s NFL slate

Boston.com readers can take advantage of a lucrative offer with FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000. It doesn’t get much better than that for NFL Week 8.

NFL Week 8 preview

Use FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for Raiders-Saints

After losing their first three games of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders have finally found their stride. They’ve won two of their past three, with their only loss coming by one point to the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s not a bad loss.

A big part of why they’ve been playing better has been their improved offense. Over the past three games, they’ve scored 32, 29 and 38 points, respectively.

Derek Carr is looking better. Davante Adams is unbelievable. And Josh Jacobs has turned into an absolute force out of the backfield.

Sitting at 2-4, the Raiders are extremely talented, but need to rack up a few more wins in the immediate future before people start to take them seriously. Their Week 8 matchup with the Saints is the perfect time to do that.

The Saints have been soft in the secondary, and the Raiders should pile up points on this beaten up squad.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raiders at -132 on the moneyline. In a must-win spot, I love the Raiders here.