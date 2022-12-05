Provided by Vegas Insider logo

FanDuel promo code: ‘No Sweat First Bet’ provides electric Monday Night Football boost

Snag this deal ahead of Buccaneers vs. Saints matchup

FanDuel promo code
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich, Germany. The Associated Press

By Luke Askew

Boston.com readers can claim FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 ahead of Monday Night Football. Keep reading for more information.

If you’re looking to get a good jump start to your work week, betting on Monday Night Football is a great way to do that. With FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000, you have a wonderful opportunity to do so.

Monday Night Football preview

Use ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for alternate total points

One cool option FanDuel Sportsbook gives you is a chance to alter the total points and bet the over/under on whatever number you want.

The base number is set at 40.5. I feel comfortable with the game going under that number, but if you get a little more risky with the number, the payout grows bigger and bigger.

Both of these teams are prone to disgusting offensive outputs.

Last week, the Saints were held scoreless against the Niners. On the Bucs’ side, they’ve only averaged 16 points per game over their past six games.

That’s gross.

When you put these two teams under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, who knows what might happen?

If you want to get wild with your ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 at FanDuel Sportsbook, you can bet on the game to go under 20.5 points at a tasty +1500 odds.

It doesn’t matter who wins, as long as the game stays under 20.5 points. That means the Bucs could win 13-7 and your bet would still cash.

