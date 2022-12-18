FanDuel offer ‘No Sweat First Bet’ brings a big time Sunday NFL Week 15 boost

Boston.com readers can cash in on a sweet boost for NFL Sunday with FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000.

If you’re looking to kickstart your betting bankroll on some NFL action, there’s no better time than before the Sunday slate of games. Use FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 for a nice boost.

NFL Week 15 Sunday preview

Use ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for Falcons vs. Saints

The NFC South has been arguably the worst division in the entire NFL this season. Right now, the Buccaneers are holding on to first place despite having an abysmal 6-7 record. Because of that, each team still has a chance to win this division.

Tom Brady and the Bucs aren’t shoo-ins.

That makes this matchup between the Falcons and Saints a big one. The Falcons are 5-8 while the Saints are 4-9. If the Falcons win and the Bucs lose, this divisional race will get really interesting in the final few weeks of the season.

The Falcons have made the choice to go with rookie Desmond Ridder at the QB position instead of veteran Marcus Mariota. Turning to the youth movement doesn’t mean they’re giving up on a potential division title, though.

Ridder has all the tools necessary to be impactful right away, and it’s likely the Falcons will play with a little extra juice behind their new guy.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Falcons as four-point underdogs in this one, and I don’t understand why that number is so big. My favorite bet is backing the Falcons to cover the spread, but if you feel bold, betting on the Falcons’ moneyline at +168 odds gets you a potentially nice payout.