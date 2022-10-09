FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’: Sweet NFL Week 5 bonus

Boston.com readers can take advantage of an incredible $1,000 No Sweat First Bet with FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of the NFL Week 5 Sunday slate.

NFL Week 5 preview

Use FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet for Steelers-Bills

The Mitchell Trubisky era in Pittsburgh is over for the time being. Last week, Trubisky got benched at halftime for rookie Kenny Pickett. That’s how bad the Steelers offense has been.

On the flip side, the Bills are arguably the best team in the NFL and have a reliable defense.

FanDuel has the total points set at 47.5 for this game, and I don’t see a world where the game gets to that number. Josh Allen and the Bills could have an outstanding offensive day, and I still don’t think the total points will hit 48.

Realistically, I don’t see Kenny Pickett scoring more than 10 points in his debut as a starter, especially against this Bills team in Buffalo. That leaves plenty of room for Allen and Co. to do whatever they want on offense and still have the under hit.

If you’re looking for a way to use your No Sweat First Bet boost with FanDuel, take a long look at the total points in this game.