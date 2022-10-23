FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’: take advantage of a sweet NFL Week 7 boost

Boston.com readers can cash in on a sweet boost with FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000. There’s no better time to take advantage of this offer than NFL Sunday.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the biggest and most user-friendly sportsbooks on the market. If you’re looking to jumpstart your bankroll, take advantage of their No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 ahead of NFL Week 7.

NFL Week 7 preview

Use FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet for Seahawks-Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the fun surprises this season. After trading Russell Wilson, the Seahawks were expected by many to bottom out and go for a top draft pick in 2023, but they’ve been doing the opposite. Geno Smith has been flat out incredible, and they’ve been competitive in nearly all of their games.

Now, after beating the Cardinals, the Seahawks will head to L.A. to take on the Chargers.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Seahawks as 6.5-point underdogs, and I don’t understand how the number got that big. The Chargers are more talented, so they deserve to be favored at home, but what have they done that warrants them being touchdown favorites over any competitive team? They barely beat the incompetent Broncos last week.

If you’re looking to get your bankroll going, consider backing the Seahawks to cover the spread.