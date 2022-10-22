FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’: use this bonus for college football

Boston.com readers can claim a great bonus with FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000. Cash in on this incredible offer for today’s college football action.

Click the button below to learn more about the deal and keep reading for a best bet tip.

The great thing about this offer is that you don’t have to worry about losing money. New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make a bet and relax knowing that if a bet does lose, the money wagered will just go back into your account as free bets.

Use FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet for UCLA at Oregon

No. 9 UCLA will test its unbeaten record against No. 10 Oregon in the biggest matchup of the day. The Ducks have not lost on their home field this season, but the Bruins will be their biggest test yet.

Many expect this to be an offensive showdown, which is why FanDuel Sportsbook has the over/under of this game at 70.5 points. Even though the Ducks and Bruins are capable of lighting up the scoreboard, go with the under because Mother Nature will make her presence felt.

Rain is expected in Eugene throughout the day and that should impact the final score. Both of these teams will likely lean on their run games to avoid mistakes through the air, and that means more long, drawn-out drives and ultimately fewer points than expected because there will be fewer offensive possessions.

The constant precipitation should also result in sloppiness on offense with more fumbles, dropped passes and the like.

Will the rain completely fluster both offenses and this turns into a Big Ten-style rock fight? No, probably not, but 70.5 is a high number in perfect conditions so the rain will be an added challenge in the game going over. Take the under for UCLA-Oregon and expect both offenses to struggle a bit more than usual.