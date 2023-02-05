FanDuel promo code Ohio: ‘No Sweat First Bet’ gives big Super Bowl boost

Boston.com users can earn a big boost with the FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet.’ The offer gives users up to $3,000 back in bonus bets. Bettors in Ohio and other legal states should use this offer for Super Bowl LVII.

There’s no bigger sporting event in the US than the Super Bowl. The FanDuel promo code ‘No Sweat First Bet’ allows bettors to earn up to $3,000 back in bonus bets.

New customers should be eager to make their first bet at FanDuel with Super Bowl LVII. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity!

Preview for Super Bowl LVII

Use the FanDuel boost for a Super Bowl player prop

There are plenty of storylines in Super Bowl LVII, with one being the battle between brothers Jason and Travis Kelce. Jason may not impact the betting market, but Travis is always a great player to bet on.

The star Kansas City Chiefs tight end set career highs with 110 receptions and 12 touchdowns in the regular season. His presence will be massive, as Kansas City has multiple wide receivers dealing with injuries.

FanDuel gives Kelce +114 odds to go over 7.5 receptions. Eight receptions is a big amount, but no one should question Kelce’s ability.

He went off for 14 receptions in the divisional round before recording seven catches in the AFC Championship.

Patrick Mahomes will lock in on his favorite target throughout Super Bowl LVII. The Philadelphia Eagles will undoubtedly focus on Kelce, but the Chiefs’ scheme is good enough to work around it.

Take the value at FanDuel and bet the over on Kelce’s receptions.