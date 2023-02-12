FanDuel promo code Ohio: ‘No Sweat First Bet’ gives wonderful Super Bowl bonus

Boston.com users can check out the FanDuel promo code No Sweat First Bet to receive up to $3,000 back in bonus bets. Bettors in Ohio and legal FanDuel states can sign-up now to bet on Super Bowl LVII.

Preview for Super Bowl LVII

Use the FanDuel boost for an Eagles running back prop

The Philadelphia Eagles made a Super Bowl run behind a dominant run game. Miles Sanders crushed his career highs with 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts led the Eagles with 13 rushing touchdowns. Kenneth Gainwell has been the guy in the playoffs, leading the Eagles with 160 rushing yards.

FanDuel has Gainwell’s rushing yards prop at 19.5. This may seem like an easy opportunity to take the over, but bettors should proceed cautiously.

Gainwell cleared five carries in a regular season game once in 2022. He has 12 and 14 in both postseason games, but that stems from a pair of blowout victories.

It’s hard to imagine Philadelphia scoring a 30+ point victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. A close game should mean more Sanders and less Gainwell. Fewer carries will yield fewer rushing yards.

Take the under on Gainwell’s rushing yards prop.