FanDuel promo code Ohio: ‘No Sweat First Bet’ offers large Super Bowl bonus

Preview for Super Bowl LVII

Grab a Chiefs rushing prop for the FanDuel bonus

It’s no secret the Kansas City Chiefs made Super Bowl LVII on the strength of their passing game. Despite dealing with a high-ankle sprain, Patrick Mahomes continues to play at an elite level.

Mahomes won’t have his receiving corps at full strength. That could lead to some thinking the Chiefs will lean on their ground game, but it’ll be tough against the Philadelphia Eagles.

FanDuel gives the Chiefs -154 odds of scoring a rushing touchdown and +126 odds of not achieving it.

Kansas City hasn’t had a rushing touchdown in either of its postseason games. Rookie Isiah Pacheco is having a solid postseason, but the Chiefs starting running back hasn’t found the endzone.

The Chiefs are one team that isn’t afraid to pass at the goal line.

This is a great chance to find value by fading the Chiefs’ rushing attack. Take the +126 odds for the Chiefs not to score a rushing touchdown.