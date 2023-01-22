FanDuel promo code provides massive Sunday NFL boost

Boston.com readers can take advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook’s boost that gives new customers $150 in bonus bets after betting $5. If you’re in Ohio, you get $200 in bonus bets after betting your first $5.

Looking to make some money betting on the NFL playoffs this Sunday? Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and get a new customer bonus that gives you $150 in bonus bets after you bet your first $5.

If you’re in Ohio, you can get $200 in bonus bets after you bet your first $5.

NFL Sunday playoffs preview

Use FanDuel boost for betting on any time touchdown scorers

One of my favorite ways to bet with FanDuel Sportsbook when it comes to the NFL is betting on any time touchdown scorers. This means you pick a player, and all they have to do is score a touchdown at any time in the game and you make some money.

For the Cowboys-49ers game, there are tons of good options. This game should be high scoring with two prolific offenses going head to head.

Plus, each team has guys that are magnets to the end zone.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Christian McCaffrey at -160 to score a touchdown. That’s a lot of juice to lay, but I think it’s worth it. Can you imagine a world where CMC doesn’t find the end zone in this game?

They also have CeeDee Lamb at +160 to score a touchdown. That’s a fantastic value play considering Lamb is the favorite target of quarterback Dak Prescott, and the Niners’ defense has a tendency to lose matchups over the top.

You can even parlay CMC and Lamb to each score touchdowns and get +322 odds. That’s my favorite play of the entire weekend.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.