FanDuel promo code: take advantage of this bountiful boost for the NFL playoffs

Boston.com readers can earn a massive boost with FanDuel Sportsbook. All you have to do is sign up and place a $5, and you’ll get $150 in bonus bets. If you’re in Ohio, place a $5, and you’ll get $200 in bonus bets.

If you want to up the stakes for your Saturday night NFL playoffs watch party, sign up with FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet. If you’re in Ohio, you can get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet.

Saturday night NFL playoffs preview

Use FanDuel boost for Eagles-Giants

The New York Giants are coming off an impressive road win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round. Daniel Jones proved he has what it takes to win a playoff game. Saquon Barkley was solid.

Most importantly, head coach Brian Daboll has his team playing inspired football .

The Philadelphia Eagles, however, are a different beast.

The Eagles are coming off of two weeks of rest thanks to earning a first-round bye. They’re rested.

Jalen Hurts is as healthy as needed. And the Eagles are ready for a Super Bowl run.

It’s always tough playing a division rival. The Eagles and Giants have already played twice this season, so they know each other well.

The Eagles are 2-0 in matchups with the Giants, and normally, I would say that’s a problem for the Eagles. It’s incredibly hard to beat a team three times, but — again — the Eagles are a different beast.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Eagles are 7.5-point favorites on the spread. That number has me a little nervous. I could see the game falling on either side of that number.

However, I can’t see the Eagles losing.

If you parlay the Eagles’ moneyline and the over for the total points (48.5), FanDuel gives you +142 odds. That’s the move.

