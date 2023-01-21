FanDuel promo code: take this exclusive offer for a Saturday NFL playoff bonus

Boston.com users in Ohio have access to an exclusive bonus at FanDuel Sportsbook. Readers can access $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager. Bettors in other states can place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets.

NFL Saturday playoff preview

Jaguars-Chiefs player prop boost

The Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed a first-round bye last weekend. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history to advance to the divisional round.

Patrick Mahomes didn’t skip a beat in 2022, despite losing Tyreek Hill. Mahomes is on pace to win his second MVP award after leading the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns.

FanDuel Sportsbook gives Mahomes -114 odds to go over 305.5 passing yards. Everyone knows Mahomes can clear that mark on his own, but the biggest appeal is the Jaguars’ defense.

Jacksonville struggled against the pass throughout the season. They ranked 28th in passing yards allowed and 30th in pass DVOA.

FanDuel gives the Chiefs an 8.5-point edge for Saturday’s matchup. However, the Chiefs shouldn’t take their foot off the pedal after watching Jacksonville’s big second-half comeback.

Rock with Mahomes to clear 305.5 passing yards.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER