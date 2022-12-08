FanDuel promo code: This ‘No Sweat First Bet’ bonus offer nets huge boost

Boston.com readers can cash in on an awesome boost with FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000. Keep reading for more information.

Use ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for a Same-Game Parlay

There are a lot of upsides to betting with FanDuel Sportsbook, but one of the biggest is being able to utilize their Same Game Parlays. For this Thursday Night Football matchup between the Raiders and Rams, there’s an awesome Same Game Parlay that I’m looking at.

The first leg of our Same Game Parlay is going to bet the Raiders moneyline. FanDuel Sportsbook has it at -240 and that feels about right.

They’re on a three-game winning streak and are still fighting for a playoff berth. The Rams are without their three best players in Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald and are skidding to the bottom.

The Raiders should absolutely win, but the -240 payout isn’t valuable enough to bet on its own.

The second leg of our Same Game Parlay will be on the total points. FanDuel has it set at 44.5 which feels a bit low.

The Raiders are a team that can put up points in a hurry with their combination of passing and rushing. The good news is their defense is also as untrustworthy as it gets.

This game could easily be a shootout.

If you combine the Raiders moneyline with the over, FanDuel will give you +152 odds. That’s nice value.