FanDuel promo code: use exclusive offer for a Monday Night Football playoff bonus

Use FanDuel boost for Cowboys-Buccaneers

Despite a 12-5 record, the Dallas Cowboys must travel to Tampa Bay to face the 8-9 Buccaneers, who won the right to host this game because they won the awful NFC South title.

The Cowboys have been one of the most balanced teams, ranking top-five in scoring offense and defense. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb headline a dominant Dallas passing offense, but their rushing attack features a pair of strong running backs.

Ezekiel Elliott had a slow start to the season, rushing for one touchdown in his first five games. Elliott followed that with 11 touchdowns in his next nine games.

Tony Pollard had a breakout season, but Elliott remains the goal-line back.

FanDuel Sportsbook gives Elliott +115 odds to score a touchdown. Outside of Elliott missing two games with a knee injury, last week was the first time since Week 5 he failed to reach the end zone.

Tampa Bay’s once-vaunted run defense took a step back in 2022. Ride Elliott to find the end zone on Monday Night Football.