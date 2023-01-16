Provided by Vegas Insider logo

FanDuel promo code: use exclusive offer for a Monday Night Football playoff bonus

Check out MNF offer for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers game

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. The Associated Press

By Nick Sterling

Boston.com readers in Ohio can access an exclusive bonus with FanDuel Sportsbook. Bettors need to wager $5 to access $200 in bonus bets. Users outside of Ohio can receive $150 in bonus bets with a $5 bet.

The NFL playoffs are in full swing, with Monday Night Football concluding NFL Wild Card Weekend. Ohio bettors can earn $200 in bonus bets if they wager $5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Outside of Ohio, a $5 bet gives you $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Monday Night Football preview

Use FanDuel boost for Cowboys-Buccaneers

Despite a 12-5 record, the Dallas Cowboys must travel to Tampa Bay to face the 8-9 Buccaneers, who won the right to host this game because they won the awful NFC South title.

The Cowboys have been one of the most balanced teams, ranking top-five in scoring offense and defense. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb headline a dominant Dallas passing offense, but their rushing attack features a pair of strong running backs.

Ezekiel Elliott had a slow start to the season, rushing for one touchdown in his first five games. Elliott followed that with 11 touchdowns in his next nine games.

Tony Pollard had a breakout season, but Elliott remains the goal-line back.

FanDuel Sportsbook gives Elliott +115 odds to score a touchdown. Outside of Elliott missing two games with a knee injury, last week was the first time since Week 5 he failed to reach the end zone.

Tampa Bay’s once-vaunted run defense took a step back in 2022. Ride Elliott to find the end zone on Monday Night Football.

