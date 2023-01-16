Provided by
FanDuel promo code: use exclusive offer for a Monday Night Football playoff bonus
Check out MNF offer for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers game
Boston.com readers in Ohio can access an exclusive bonus with FanDuel Sportsbook. Bettors need to wager $5 to access $200 in bonus bets. Users outside of Ohio can receive $150 in bonus bets with a $5 bet.
The NFL playoffs are in full swing, with Monday Night Football concluding NFL Wild Card Weekend. Ohio bettors can earn $200 in bonus bets if they wager $5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Outside of Ohio, a $5 bet gives you $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.
NFL Monday Night Football preview
Use FanDuel boost for Cowboys-Buccaneers
Despite a 12-5 record, the Dallas Cowboys must travel to Tampa Bay to face the 8-9 Buccaneers, who won the right to host this game because they won the awful NFC South title.
The Cowboys have been one of the most balanced teams, ranking top-five in scoring offense and defense. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb headline a dominant Dallas passing offense, but their rushing attack features a pair of strong running backs.
Ezekiel Elliott had a slow start to the season, rushing for one touchdown in his first five games. Elliott followed that with 11 touchdowns in his next nine games.
Tony Pollard had a breakout season, but Elliott remains the goal-line back.
FanDuel Sportsbook gives Elliott +115 odds to score a touchdown. Outside of Elliott missing two games with a knee injury, last week was the first time since Week 5 he failed to reach the end zone.
Tampa Bay’s once-vaunted run defense took a step back in 2022. Ride Elliott to find the end zone on Monday Night Football.