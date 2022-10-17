FanDuel Sportsbook ‘No Sweat First Bet’: grab this strong boost for MNF

Boston.com readers can claim an awesome No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 with FanDuel Sportsbook. All you need to do is click the button below and then place your bet! Keep reading for a best bet idea.

Monday Night Football preview

Use FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet for a nice payout on the Chargers

One cool thing you can do on FanDuel Sportsbook is bet on “double results,” meaning you bet on which team will be leading at halftime and then which team will win the game. It’s a fun way to do a little script betting.

When it comes to the Broncos and Chargers, these are two teams that are wildly unpredictable. The only consistency they have is inconsistency. That means I like the chances of these teams looking good at different points in the game.

If I had to guess which team will control the first half, and which team will control the second half, I’d bet on the Broncos and then the Chargers, respectively. At this point in their careers, I think Justin Herbert has a better chance of leading a second-half comeback than Russell Wilson.

If you bet on the Broncos to be leading at halftime and then the Chargers to win the game, FanDuel gives you +700 odds.

That’s immaculate value on a double result that has decent chances of coming to fruition.