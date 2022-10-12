FanDuel Sportsbook ‘No Sweat First Bet’: here’s a chance to find a sweet baseball boost

Boston.com readers can snag an amazing deal with FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000. Click the button below to claim your bonus ahead of the Dodgers-Padres game tonight.

MLB Wednesday preview

Use FanDuel No Sweat First Bet to back Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts went 0-4 in last night’s win over the Padres. I love his chances of getting back on track tonight. I’d be stunned if he doesn’t grab one or two hits minimum.

So, if you think Mookie will bounce back (and he’ll likely bat leadoff), why not bet on him to hit a double? FanDuel has those odds at +360. That’s extremely tasty.

Betts hits the ball hard and he hits it all over the field. He’s also fast enough to turn singles into doubles (AKA hustle-doubles).

If you’re worried about backing the Dodgers to take a 2-0 lead over the Padres, look into this player prop. It’s an easy way to take a chance on one of the best players in baseball in a high-leverage spot. It’s a great way to use FanDuel’s No Sweat First Bet. If it doesn’t work, you get that money back in free bets.