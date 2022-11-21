FanDuel Sportsbook ‘No Sweat First Bet’: take this sensational Monday Night Football boost

Boston.com readers can use FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 for a boost on Monday Night Football betting.

Prime time NFL games are some of the most fun betting opportunities on the market, and it doesn’t get any more prime time than Monday Night Football.

Use ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for a Same Game Parlay

One of the best parts of FanDuel Sportsbook is their Same Game Parlay feature. You can tie a variety of betting options together, but my favorites for this game are the 49ers moneyline and the under for total points.

FanDuel has the 49ers at -360 on the moneyline and has the total points set at 43.5.

The reason to tie these two things together is simple. If the 49ers win, it’s likely because they controlled the game entirely and ran the ball down the throats of the Cardinals. That should lend itself to a low-scoring contest.

The Cardinals offense isn’t one that can be trusted, whether Kyler Murray plays or not. They have the potential to be explosive, but their lows are very low. In their six losses this season, they’ve averaged right around 17 points per game.

The 49ers are coming off a 22-16 win over the Chargers, and that feels like the same type of script that this game will be. It might be close, but I love the under for this one.