FanDuel Sportsbook latest offer includes NBA League Pass subscription: snag this offer

FanDuel Sportsbook offers more than just full-game spreads and over/unders, and one of the best bets for tonight is the first-half under.

The first half total for Broncos-Chargers is set at 23 points. With the way Denver is playing on both sides of the ball, it’s tough to envision an explosion of points in the first 30 minutes.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos have scored 16 or fewer points in four of their first five games this year, while their defense has been excellent, allowing 16 points per game so far.

The Chargers offense certainly has some bite to it, but if the Broncos play like they have all season, then the first-half under should come to fruition tonight.