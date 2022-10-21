New offer from FanDuel Sportsbook includes 3 free months of NBA League Pass

Boston.com readers can claim an amazing offer from FanDuel Sportsbook with just a $5 bet. Make the bet and you get a $150 bonus and three months of free NBA League Pass.

Use FanDuel’s offer to bet on the LSU Tigers against Ole Miss

We’ve got another big SEC matchup Saturday when No. 7 Ole Miss heads to Baton Rouge for a showdown against the LSU Tigers.

The Rebels are unbeaten at 7-0 but don’t think this game will be a blowout. FanDuel Sportsbook has LSU as 1.5-point home underdogs and I think the Tigers win and cover that spread.

While Ole Miss is deserving of its undefeated record, it only has one ranked win (No. 19 Kentucky) and its other Power Five wins came against lowly Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Auburn. Of more concern is the Rebels allowing 28 points to Vandy and 34 to a dysfunctional Auburn squad.

LSU is a flawed team but it typically plays well at home and will always have a pretty talented roster which makes it dangerous. Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels can extend plays too, as he leads LSU with 403 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Take the Tigers to cover the +1.5-point spread and end Ole Miss’ unbeaten run.