FanDuel Sportsbook offer includes NBA League Pass: Grab it quick

Use FanDuel’s offer in the TCU-Oklahoma State game

Two unbeaten teams enter, only one will remain. No. 13 TCU hosts No. 8 Oklahoma State this afternoon in a massive Big 12 showdown.

TCU is a 3.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook and it’s wise to go with the home team in this spot. The Horned Frogs’ offense has been outstanding under new coach Sonny Dykes, scoring at least 38 points in every game this season.

Max Duggan has been a revelation for TCU at quarterback. He’s entered the fringe Heisman conversation by throwing for 14 touchdowns and is a running threat since he’s rushed for 204 yards and three scores.

There will be yards to gain against OSU too. The Cowboys were outgained in their last two wins over Baylor and Texas Tech and that type of defensive play won’t fly against TCU.

Expect the Horned Frogs to keep rolling on offense and take them to cover against OSU.