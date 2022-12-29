FanDuel Sportsbook pre-registration boost: sign up now for a sweet Ohio sports betting boost

Boston.com readers in Ohio can take advantage of FanDuel’s pre-registration signup boost to get $100 in bets in their accounts on Ohio sports betting launch day.

Launch day betting slate

Use FanDuel’s pre-registration boost for Giants-Colts

The New York Giants have had an incredible season compared to where expectations were for them coming into the year. Daniel Jones has looked sharp, and the defense has been solid.

Saquon Barkley has been mostly healthy. It’s been a fun ride for them, and it’s not over yet. Sitting at 8-6-1, they’re the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture, but there are multiple teams hot on their tail.

The Indianapolis Colts, on the other hand, have been an utter embarrassment this season, and the offseason can’t come soon enough. They’ve already had multiple QB changes, an odd coaching change, and they gave up the biggest comeback in NFL history.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Giants as 5.5-point favorites, and I absolutely love them to cover the spread.

It’s a home game in New York. It’ll be colder temperatures than the Colts are used to, and the Giants are simply a better team.

They should win by at least a touchdown.